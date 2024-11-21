Pakistan’s IT minister Shaza Fatima defends internet restrictions, says security comes first

Amid rising concerns over the ongoing slowdown of internet services in Pakistan, Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja stressed that “no one is interested in shutting down the internet”, but such steps are taken amid security concerns.

“Rest assured, no one is interested in shutting down the internet. There must be a paramount reason for the Ministry of Interior to issue such directive to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA),” said the minister of state while responding to a query on Thursday.

“Wherever there is a law and security issues, the directive from the Ministry of Interior is paramount for us,” she maintained.

The remarks from the federal minister came after the Ministry of Interior, last week, requested the PTA to block what it termed illegal Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) across the country, claiming that they are “increasingly being exploited by the terrorists to facilitate violent activities and financial transactions”.

“Off late, an alarming fact has been identified, wherein VPNs are used by terrorists to obscure and conceal their communications,” read the ministry letter, a copy of which is available to Business Recorder.

“VPNs are also being used for discreetly access pornographic and blasphemous content.

“It is, therefore, requested to block illegal VPNs across Pakistan so that legitimate/registered VPN users may not be affected. In addition, registration of VPNs with PTA may be made till November 30, 2024,” it read.

The blockage of VPNs and the ongoing slowdown of internet services in the country have raised alarm bells for Pakistan’s IT sector.

Fatima on Thursday said that the ministry remains in constant touch with the industry.

“We will make every possible effort to ensure there is no disruption in the industry. However, simultaneously, the law and order situation in Pakistan are paramount for us,” she said.

On Tuesday, PTA, during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, ruled out any connection between recent internet slowdowns to the use of VPNs across the country.

The PTA officials stressed that VPN restrictions have no bearing on internet speed and invited users to report specific areas facing issues for detailed surveys.

The PTA attributed disruptions to issues with submarine cables which it claimed have been resolved. Officials highlighted that seven submarine cables currently serve Pakistan and have undergone repairs following weather-related damages.

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) has also warned that the ongoing internet slowdown and the blocking of VPN services pose an existential threat to Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) sectors.

The association argued that these disruptions will result in substantial, irreparable financial losses, operational disruptions, and significant damage to the country’s reputation in the global market.