AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 29,647 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 92,021 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 28,665 No Change 0 (0%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-07

Asad Qaiser approaches IHC seeking details of cases against him

Terence J Sigamony Published 07 Nov, 2024 07:46am

ISLAMABAD: Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Wednesday, approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking details of cases against him.

The former speaker moved the court through Ayesha Khalid advocate and cited secretary interior, chief commissioner Islamabad, inspectors general (IGs) of Islamabad and the four provinces, chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and director general (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.

He adopted the stance in his petition that a number of politically motivated and unlawful FIRs have been lodged against the petitioner and 100s of such fabricated FIRs have been filed against other leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), thousands have been picked up and illegally detained while the whereabouts of many are unknown, all of which amounts to grave violations of the petitioner’s rights under, inter alia, Articles 4(9), 10A, 15, 16, 17, 19, and 25 and consequently through the instant petition, the petitioner sought the protection of this court from the most audacious assault on fundamental rights launched by any Executive of this country.

He added, “That the extraordinary nature of the attack on fundamental rights of one of the largest political parties of the country involving violations of their rights to life and liberty, fair trial, dignity and privacy of home, movement, assembly, association, speech, and equal treatment guaranteed under Article 9, 10A, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, and 25 of the Constitution means that the intervention of this Court is required in order to protect and enforce the said fundamental rights and the rule of law.”

The counsel contended that the petitioner apprehended to arrest in relation to the FIRs which are not in his knowledge and he also apprehended that without notice (abruptly) his freedom will be curtailed by the state and therefore the petitioner sought this court’s intervention in this respect.

He argued that the petitioner moved an application to DIG Operation, ICT Police for providing information regarding the fake, frivolous and unknown FIRs throughout the country but the same is reluctant to provide the information to the petitioner.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondents to submit a complete and comprehensive list setting out details and copies of cases/FIR/complaints registered against the petitioner.

He also requested the court to disclose and submit details of any inquiries, investigations and references pending against the petitioner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Asad Qaiser IHC Islamabad High Court PTI

Comments

200 characters

Asad Qaiser approaches IHC seeking details of cases against him

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

Energy transmission sector: AIIB shows interest in exploring investments

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Discos’ FCAs for Sept: Nepra approves Rs1.27 per unit negative adjustment

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

Pakistan moving on path of economic stability: Aurangzeb

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Govt to auction or send back polluted cargo: minister

4 aircraft grounded: Restart operations or face sanctions, PCAA warns Serene Air

FTO’s office sees 67pc spike in complaints against FBR

Read more stories