AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NayaPay named to 2024 CB Insights’ list of 100 most innovative fintech startups

BR Web Desk Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 12:01am

NayaPay, a fintech platform and the first Electronic Money Institution in Pakistan, has been named to the 2024 CB Insights Fintech 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private fintech companies in the world, Business Recorder learnt on Thursday.

CB Insights is a private company with a business analytics platform and global database that provides market intelligence on private companies and investor activities, according to the information available on Wikipedia.

The list primarily includes early- and mid-stage startups driving innovation across fintech.

“Our research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores,” CB Insights said.

NayaPay is the only Pakistani fintech listed in the CB Insights’s list that includes around 50 companies from the United States. From neighbouring India, 3 companies made through the list.

In August 2024, NayaPay was also listed in the Forbes list of Asia 100 To Watch 2024.

NayaPay offers a digital wallet service that allows users to make everyday payments, send and receive money, split bills, and shop worldwide with a Visa debit card.

It also provides financial management tools and universal payment acceptance for small and medium-sized businesses.

NayaPay earned commercial approval to operate as the first Electronic Money Institution in Pakistan in September 2021. It raised $13 million in early-stage funding in February 2022.

Key highlights of 2024 CB Insights Fintech 100

  • The 100 winners include 13 wealth management companies, 11 in embedded finance, and 10 in insurance.
  • $7.2 billion in equity funding raised over time, including more than $2 billion in 2024 so far (as of 10/23/2024).
  • Nearly 50% are early-stage companies (primarily seed/angel or Series A).
  • 52 companies from outside the United States, across 23 countries on 6 continents. This includes 17 companies from 11 emerging and developing economies.

Just 5 companies on this year’s list have reached unicorn status (a $1 billion+ valuation). Amid the broader venture slowdown, just one winner has hit unicorn status in 2024 so far: Pennylane, a France-based financial management and accounting platform for businesses.

fintech fintech sector Fintech Company NayaPay Pakistan’s fintech sector Pak fintech Pakistani fintech CB Insights 2024 CB Insights 2024 CB Insights’ list of 100 most innovative fintech startups

Comments

200 characters

NayaPay named to 2024 CB Insights’ list of 100 most innovative fintech startups

Pakistan formally requests IMF RST money, targeting $1bn, finance minister says

Pakistan aims to privatise flag carrier PIA in November: finance minister

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 settles near 89,000 mark

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $11.04bn

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about 26th constitutional amendment

Israel to send negotiators to new Gaza truce talks

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi released from Adiala Jail on bail

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Read more stories