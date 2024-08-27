AGL 31.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (6.51%)
AIRLINK 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.29%)
DCL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 49.15 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (8%)
DGKC 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.76%)
FFBL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.36%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
HUBC 152.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.05%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.14%)
KOSM 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (8.95%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.41%)
NBP 51.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.97%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.32%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.08%)
PPL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.97%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
SEARL 58.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TOMCL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.98%)
TPLP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TREET 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
UNITY 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,323 Decreased By -23 (-0.28%)
BR30 26,561 Decreased By -68.9 (-0.26%)
KSE100 78,084 Decreased By -486.8 (-0.62%)
KSE30 24,763 Decreased By -164.7 (-0.66%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Two Pakistani startups included in Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2024 list

BR Web Desk Published August 27, 2024

Two Pakistani startups, DealCart and NayaPay, have made their way to the Forbes list of Asia 100 To Watch 2024.

According to the list shared on Forbes website on Tuesday, Karachi-headquartered DealCart that operates an online grocery site and fintech startup NayaPay that offers a payments processing platform were included in the fourth annual Forbes Asia 100 to Watch list that showcases small companies and startups in Asia-Pacific that “grabbed investors’ attention”.

6 months of 2024: Pakistan’s startup funding falls 92%, amounts to measly $3mn

Companies from 16 countries and territories were represented on this year’s list, operating in a total of 10 industries, such as enterprise technology and robotics, finance, and manufacturing and energy.

India, a hotbed of startups, has the biggest presence this year with 20 companies, followed by Singapore (15), mainland China (10), Japan (9) and Indonesia (8).

“Collectively, these firms have drawn over $2 billion in total investments to date, with 83 of them raising money since the start of 2023–even as venture capital funding in the region hit a seven-year low last year.

“Some companies we’ve spotlighted tell a story of steady growth, underscoring that success is not an overnight feat. Others have quickly gained traction to secure a foothold in some of the world’s hottest industries, such as spacetech, biotech and robotics, where a race is on to corner the first-mover advantage,” Forbes said.

According to the information given on the Forbes website, DealCart operates an online grocery site aimed at Pakistan’s growing middle class. Customers can order fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, detergents and other sundries. Small grocery stores can also sell on DealCart to tap its customer base.

In July 2024, the firm raised $3 million in a seed funding round co-led by Abu Dhabi-based Shorooq Partners and London-based Sturgeon Capital.

Earlier, just four months after DealCart was established in 2022, the startup also raised $4.5 million in a pre-seed funding round.

Meanwhile, NayaPay operates a payments processing platform in Pakistan, aiming to help digitalise transactions between consumers and businesses.

NayaPay’s app supports an e-wallet, virtual debit card and online payments.

For businesses, NayaPay also offers point-of-sale devices that can be installed in stores.

The fintech startup raised $13 million in a 2022 seed funding round led by Zayn Capital, MSA Novo and Graph Ventures.

In 2023, five Pakistanis were featured on Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30 Asia’ list. It featured young delegates making a difference across ten industries; entertainment and sports; finance and venture capital; enterprise technology; media, marketing and advertising; industry, manufacturing and energy; social impact; consumer technology; the arts; retail and commerce and healthcare and science.

Startups Forbes startups in Pakistan NayaPay Pakistani startups DealCart Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2024

Comments

200 characters

Two Pakistani startups included in Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2024 list

US, China condemn terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Pakistan aims to secure $4bn from Middle Eastern banks by FY26: SBP governor

FBR says no plans to offer amnesty scheme to legalise smuggled vehicles

KSE-100 loses another 487 points as participants jittery over IMF programme

It is now time to end terrorism: PM Shehbaz says after Balochistan attacks

Moody’s warns of significant ratings impact for Israel from all-out conflict

25 terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Tirah Valley IBOs: ISPR

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PSO’s profit doubles, clocks in at Rs19.6bn in FY24

Read more stories