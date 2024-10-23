PARTLY FACETIOUS: Cricket is not a game played at the Olympics

“You have reserves in national sports teams, and to my mind, reserves are the same as…” “Do reserves include the accompanying officials? The accompanying officials with our Olympic team were led by The Rana, and I think they were more than twice the number of those who were participating in the games…”

“Hmm, speaking of sports, The Rana is the adviser to the prime minister on political affairs, so what possible politics were discussed during the Olympics? I could rationalise the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, even the Chairman of the Cricket Board, for cricket is also a sport though not an Olympic game…”

“The Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi is also deputy prime minister, so maybe he thought attending the Olympics is below his pay grade.”

“Hmmm, the guy can multitask indeed, recently he got to head the board of the Sugar Price Monitoring Committee, referred to by its acronym SPMC…”

“I bet you the P got to him.”

“Don’t be facetious…speaking of sports, may I suggest that the Brown Pope, or as he is now more widely known by the residents of the twin cities as His Obstableship, with his yellow hat, be the man to lead all Pakistan sports events abroad while wearing his second red coloured hat…”

“Speaking of obstacles, all entrances to one of the two five star hotels in the capital where the cricket teams are residing are blocked, and I have heard that the management is going to apologise for its inability to house future official delegations and the cricket team…”

“Don’t be silly, our foreign direct investment has risen by 48 percent, besides, the management wouldn’t dare unless, of course, its owner is someone with zero…”

“A five-star owner with zero influence in the Land of the Pure – you must be joking! And 48 percent rise is a paltry 771 million dollars – the bar is too low…”

“You know you really need to look at the glass as half full. Anyway, when I said reserves in the land of the Pure bring to mind…”

“I know that one – reserves constitute Plan B, right?”

“Absolutely right, and while Plan B is critical during military operations yet let me tell you that there is no knowing whether Plan B was actually Plan A all along, and you as a non-combatant were fooled into thinking that…”

“Military operations means engagement with another engaged in such operations – could be another army, or even terrorists, or…”

“Your shallowness is assuming legendary proportions.”

“Oh?”

“And may I suggest you join politics to be able to better…”

“Down boy down!”

“Already there.”

Have you heard of cricket diplomacy?”

“Yes, but cricket is not a game played at the Olympics.”

“Sports is sports.

