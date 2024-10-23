AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-10-23

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Cricket is not a game played at the Olympics

Anjum Ibrahim Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

“You have reserves in national sports teams, and to my mind, reserves are the same as…” “Do reserves include the accompanying officials? The accompanying officials with our Olympic team were led by The Rana, and I think they were more than twice the number of those who were participating in the games…”

“Hmm, speaking of sports, The Rana is the adviser to the prime minister on political affairs, so what possible politics were discussed during the Olympics? I could rationalise the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, even the Chairman of the Cricket Board, for cricket is also a sport though not an Olympic game…”

“The Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi is also deputy prime minister, so maybe he thought attending the Olympics is below his pay grade.”

“Hmmm, the guy can multitask indeed, recently he got to head the board of the Sugar Price Monitoring Committee, referred to by its acronym SPMC…”

“I bet you the P got to him.”

“Don’t be facetious…speaking of sports, may I suggest that the Brown Pope, or as he is now more widely known by the residents of the twin cities as His Obstableship, with his yellow hat, be the man to lead all Pakistan sports events abroad while wearing his second red coloured hat…”

“Speaking of obstacles, all entrances to one of the two five star hotels in the capital where the cricket teams are residing are blocked, and I have heard that the management is going to apologise for its inability to house future official delegations and the cricket team…”

“Don’t be silly, our foreign direct investment has risen by 48 percent, besides, the management wouldn’t dare unless, of course, its owner is someone with zero…”

“A five-star owner with zero influence in the Land of the Pure – you must be joking! And 48 percent rise is a paltry 771 million dollars – the bar is too low…”

“You know you really need to look at the glass as half full. Anyway, when I said reserves in the land of the Pure bring to mind…”

“I know that one – reserves constitute Plan B, right?”

“Absolutely right, and while Plan B is critical during military operations yet let me tell you that there is no knowing whether Plan B was actually Plan A all along, and you as a non-combatant were fooled into thinking that…”

“Military operations means engagement with another engaged in such operations – could be another army, or even terrorists, or…”

“Your shallowness is assuming legendary proportions.”

“Oh?”

“And may I suggest you join politics to be able to better…”

“Down boy down!”

“Already there.”

Have you heard of cricket diplomacy?”

“Yes, but cricket is not a game played at the Olympics.”

“Sports is sports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Cricket is not a game played at the Olympics

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Nepra approves generation tariff for KE

IMF briefed about array of reforms

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

Sindh asks Centre to increase supply of natural gas

Read more stories