AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-17

Punjab excise dept rolls out personalized number plates’ scheme

Safdar Rasheed Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

LAHORE: The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department is pushing forward its efforts to transform Punjab into a digital province, said Secretary Masood Mukhtar.

As part of this initiative, the department is modernizing the tax system and revamping the processes for vehicle registration and the issuance of number plates.

The latest development in this digital overhaul is the introduction of the personalized vanity number plates’ scheme, which gives vehicle owners the chance to customize their number plates with names, company brands, or favorite numbers. According to Mukhtar, the scheme is designed to enhance transparency and convenience by offering these personalized plates through a computerized auction system.

“Citizens now have the opportunity to create number plates that reflect their identity, be it personal or corporate,” said Mukhtar. He added that registered companies can also feature their logos, monograms, or slogans on their plates, further enabling businesses to incorporate branding into their vehicles.

While reviewing preparations for the scheme at his office, the secretary highlighted the provision of a dedicated helpline (1035) to assist the public with inquiries about the process. He also encouraged prospective buyers to register for the auction via the department’s official website.

The secretary stressed that the personalized number plate initiative would play a crucial role in curbing the use of illegal plates, boosting vehicle registrations, and generating additional revenue for the province. He also noted the significant benefit for businesses that can leverage customized plates as a tool to strengthen their corporate identity across Punjab.

