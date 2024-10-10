AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
Opinion Print 2024-10-10

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PTI protesters hiding in hospitals?

“The case of the disappearance of Gandapur.” “Indeed, the way the airwaves are focused on his disappearance...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

“The case of the disappearance of Gandapur.”

“Indeed, the way the airwaves are focused on his disappearance reminds me of….of Agatha Christie’s murder mysteries.”

“But he did manage to reach a location where you and I could not have reached on that day with the trenches and the containers. One trench was even dug at the crossroads next to the Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad….”

“Get the hospitals first, a lesson that The Trenchman learned from the Israeli bombardment that has been ongoing for a year.”

“So the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters were hiding in hospitals?”

“Well to reach that conclusion let me remind you of what the Israelis did: first they identified as to who is a terrorist, then got the Americans to support it followed by the Europeans, then they bombarded pretty much whichever building they wanted to bomb by simply declaring that some terrorists were hiding there…”

“But how do you apply that to what The Brown Pope, sorry that epithet has been overtaken by The Trenchman did…”

“Well, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was first declared a terrorist party…”

“But The Trenchman has never served in the army and so any comparison with the Israeli Defence Forces…”

“I hear he tried, but he was rejected due to his loose jointed movements, apparent even when he is sitting…”

“Dear me; so he dug up trenches all over Islamabad which they are trying to fill given that the SCO meeting is less than a week away.”

“Who is filling up the trenches?”

“I think the Capital Development Authority.”

“Right; and I am sure, the CDA will succeed in filling up all the trenches by the 14th of this month, before the SCO summit.”

“I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation for the CDA Chairman, he not only sealed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House for building violations but also began filling up trenches…”

“Right, I suggest he be conferred a Nishan-i-Haider for that.”

“That’s a military honour and need I add that be conferred on those more deserving, so I suggest a civilian award…”

“Before or after he seals the Punjab house and the Balochistan House for similar building violations.”

“Key word terrorism my friend, but need I add this matter can be settled by the constitutional court that will be set up as soon as the numbers…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

