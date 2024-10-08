‘PTI’s efforts to create unrest fails’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, on Monday, stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s efforts to create unrest in the country have failed.

In a video address, the minister emphasised that the national economy is on a positive trajectory, with economic indicators expected to show continued improvement.

Tarar also criticised Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his “irresponsible actions” during a violent political rally.

He accused Gandapur of fleeing the scene and spreading misinformation.

The minister further called for Gandapur to be held accountable for attempting to disrupt law and order in the federal capital, which led to the tragic death of a police constable.

