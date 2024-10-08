AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 143.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.24%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
DFML 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.37%)
DGKC 78.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.58%)
FCCL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFBL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.07%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 116.47 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-4.39%)
HUMNL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.3%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
MLCF 35.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.95%)
NBP 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 168.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.22%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 128.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 56.55 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.84%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TREET 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
UNITY 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,989 Increased By 8.4 (0.09%)
BR30 27,311 Decreased By -109.1 (-0.4%)
KSE100 85,140 Increased By 229.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 27,270 Increased By 72.6 (0.27%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-08

‘PTI’s efforts to create unrest fails’

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, on Monday, stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s efforts to create unrest in the country have failed.

In a video address, the minister emphasised that the national economy is on a positive trajectory, with economic indicators expected to show continued improvement.

Tarar also criticised Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his “irresponsible actions” during a violent political rally.

He accused Gandapur of fleeing the scene and spreading misinformation.

The minister further called for Gandapur to be held accountable for attempting to disrupt law and order in the federal capital, which led to the tragic death of a police constable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

