PARTLY FACETIOUS: The ME is smouldering

“Uh oh.” “I reckon it’s much more than an uh oh moment. The Middle East is smouldering, but you know I don’t see the sense of the Israeli moves that are being declared as tactically sound, Hamas is still not eliminated after one year of bombardment, the Hezbollah has already inflicted casualties on Israelis…”

“Not reminiscent of Israel’s six-day war successes, and the recent Iranian strikes as well as those in April required US and UK support to ensure that all Iranian missiles were rendered harmless, so that makes me wonder about Israeli tactical strategy.”

“And this in spite of US arming the Israelis to the teeth with air power and bombs, which the Hezbollah or the Houthis don’t have…”

“Yeah, but you know that’s not why I had the uh oh moment.”

“Oh, is it because of the reactivation of like-minded…”

“Look at the glass as half full there – the government and allies realized their mistake in taking away the power of the chief justice and then restored it through an ordinance…”

“I would advise caution there, my friend – you may face contempt charges by multiple power centres and the government, so do not open that can of worms.”

“I don’t want to get into a debate on what you are implying, notably that there is a distinction between the power brokers and the government, but that is also not why I had the uh oh moment.”

“OK, let me take another guess, the Brown Pope or shall we say His Containership’s capacity to negotiate with The Maulana or anyone else for that matter remains compromised and the constitutional amendment…”

“Nope, not that either.”

“OK a final guess. The deadline for filing tax returns has been extended in spite of…”

“Nope not that either. My uh oh moment focused on the desirability of the 24th letter of the Urdu alphabet, ain.”

“The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless and Faceless hasn’t changed his name, it still starts with an ain.”

“Okaaay, but the name Asim also starts with an ain and with Nadeem Anjum retired there are…”

“Ooooh you are bad.”

“So unless adiala, with the first letter of the Urdu alphabet, has changed the desirability of the letter ain I assume that past assumptions no longer hold.”

“Maybe for ain to work its miracles daily spousal meetings…”

“Ah, perhaps that explains why the Adiala management was changed.”

