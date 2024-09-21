Customs reforms: FBR sets up four working groups

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted four working groups for reforms in the Pakistan Customs Department.

The four working groups will work on faceless assessment, centralized examination, revamping clearing agent regime, Indus-based anti-smuggling strategy, re-organization of Intelligence and Investigation Customs, and re-organization of Customs Enforcement.

Chief Collector of Customs KP will lead the working group faceless assessment, centralized examination, and revamping of the clearing agent regime.

Chief (Customs Operations Wing) Naveed Elahi will lead the Indus-based anti-smuggling strategy working group.

Chief Tariff and Trade Hasan Saqib will lead the re-organization of the Intelligence and Investigation Customs working group and Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi will lead the working group Re-organization of Customs Enforcement.

The aforesaid working groups are to complete the assigned tasks in addition to their own duties and all members have been instructed to get in touch with their team lead immediately.

