Palm oil rises on stronger rival Dalian, weaker ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, buoyed by strength in rival Dalian contracts and a weaker ringgit although losses in crude oil capped the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 68 ringgit, or 1.77%, to 3,913 ringgit ($917.47) a metric ton at 0246 GMT.

The contract rose 3% in the previous session, its biggest single-session climb since July 24, 2023.

Fundamentals