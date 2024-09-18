Palm rises on estimates of higher exports, stronger rival oils

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, underpinned by estimates of higher exports from the world’s second-largest producer and tracking gains in rival Dalian and Chicago contracts.

Palm drops on demand concerns, falls 2.2% this week

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 70 ringgit, or 1.87%, to 3,806 ringgit ($895.95) a metric ton by 0243 GMT.

Fundamentals