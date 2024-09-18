AGL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.45%)
AIRLINK 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
DFML 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.41%)
DGKC 75.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
HUBC 153.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.24%)
HUMNL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
KOSM 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
PRL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
PTC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
TOMCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 58.38 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.16%)
UNITY 28.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 8,426 Increased By 50.4 (0.6%)
BR30 27,177 Increased By 70.5 (0.26%)
KSE100 80,270 Increased By 779.3 (0.98%)
KSE30 25,374 Increased By 305.6 (1.22%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises on estimates of higher exports, stronger rival oils

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 09:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, underpinned by estimates of higher exports from the world’s second-largest producer and tracking gains in rival Dalian and Chicago contracts.

Palm drops on demand concerns, falls 2.2% this week

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 70 ringgit, or 1.87%, to 3,806 ringgit ($895.95) a metric ton by 0243 GMT.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.3%, while its palm oil contract added 0.46%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.13%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements in rival edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. * Cargo surveyors estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Sept. 1-15 rose between 9.1% and 10.2%, compared with the same period last month.

  • Oil prices steadied, after rising in the previous two sessions, as investors awaited the Fed’s anticipated interest rate cut, with the potential for more violence in the Middle East supporting the market.

  • Brent crude futures for November lost 0.46% to $73.36 a barrel as of 0227 GMT. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.19% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

  • Palm oil may break resistance at 3,784 ringgit per metric ton, and rise towards 3,864 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm rises on estimates of higher exports, stronger rival oils

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday after pagers detonations

Oil prices set to snap two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with nearly 800-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

UN to demand Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

Read more stories