Air Link partners with GNEXT to expand Apple products’ availability in Pakistan

GNEXT Technologies, Apple’s authorised distributor for Pakistan, has tapped Air Link Communications Limited, a smartphone manufacturer/assembler, as its premium partner in the country.

“This strategic appointment aims to significantly expand the availability of Apple products through structured retail channel coverage,” said Air Link in a notice released to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Air Link Communication Limited, an established and proven name in the Industry,” said Shahid Khan, CEO of GNEXT Technologies.

“Their extensive reseller channel network aligns perfectly with our vision of making Apple products accessible to a wider audience in Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, CEO of Air Link Communication Limited, stated, “We are honored to join forces with GNEXT Technologies as their premium partner. Apple products are synonymous with quality and innovation, and we are committed to offering our customers the best possible experience.”

As per the company’s statement, GNEXT Technologies and Air Link Communication Limited, through the latest initiative, seek to leverage their combined strengths to establish a network of authorised retailers across Pakistan.

“This will ensure that customers have convenient access to a wide range of Apple products including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple watches and accessories,” it said.

As per Air Link’s latest financial results, the company saw its profit-after-tax (PAT) grow by 382% to clock in at Rs4.625 billion in the year ended June 30, 2024.

Earlier, the company announced that it will commence production of Xiaomi Smart TVs at its production facility in Lahore in October.

Home to 240 million inhabitants, the majority of whom are young and tech savvy, Pakistan has emerged as a high-potential market for tech giants in recent years.

Last week, global tech giant Google launched an initiative to produce half a million Chromebooks in Pakistan.

The development also comes on the heels of Apple unveiling its long-awaited, AI-boosted iPhone 16 earlier this week, hoping the new features would drive consumers to upgrade amid a slowdown in its smartphone sales, which account for more than half of its total sales.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will cost the same as models they replace.