PSX posts minor gains

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another rangebound session, but closed higher Friday. The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 34.38 points or 0.04 percent to close at 78,897.73 points on Friday compared to 78,863.34 points on Thursday. During the trading session the KSE-100 Index also hit intraday high of points and intraday low of 54 points.

On Friday, BRIndex100 declined by 5.8 points or 0.07 percent to close at 8,340.03 points down from 8,345.83 points a day earlier. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 589.796 million shares.

BRIndex30 opened at 26,908.46 points and closed at 26,956.38 points which was 47.92 points or 0.18 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex30 was 368.540 million shares.

Daily trading volumes on the ready counter decreased by 3.5 percent to 743.072 million shares on Friday as against 770.518 million shares on Thursday. Total daily traded value on the ready counter also declined from Rs 14.287 billion to Rs 12.9 billion.

The market capitalization increased by Rs 10 billion to reach Rs 10.477 trillion. Out of total 444 active scrips,185 closed in positive and 201 in negative while the value of 58 shares remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 133.25 million shares followed by Pace (Pak) Limited with 80.98 million shares. Fauji Foods ranked third with 46.7 million shares

Hallmark Company and Nestle Pakistan Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 98.21 and Rs 82.50 respectively to close at Rs 1,080.33 and Rs 6,997.50. While Unilever Food Pakistan Limited and First Imrooz Modaraba were the top losers declining by Rs 200 and Rs 17.22 respectively to close at Rs 17,300.00 and Rs155.78.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the rangebound session was observed during the trading session on Friday and the index finally settled at 78,898 level up by 0.04 percent.

Major positive contribution to the index came from KOHC, MARI, BAFL, NBP and MCB, as they cumulatively added 42 points to the index, on the other hand MEBL, ENGRO, FFC, HMB and NATF lost value to weigh down by -30 points.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed higher led by second and third-tier scrips amid speculations over SBP policy rate announcement on Sep 12. “The Supreme Court ruling in favor of government in the NAB amendment case and upbeat data on exports surging by 14pc YoY in Aug ‘24 played a catalytic role in positive close,” he added.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 50.77 points or 0.29 percent to close at 17,789.18 points with a total turnover of 5.718 million shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 52.91 points or 0.7 percent to reach 7,622.34 points with a total turnover of 19.412 million.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 21,970.00 points with a net positive change of 33.07 points or a percentage change of 0.15 and a total turnover of 27.073 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index rose by 26.88 points or 0.14 percent to close at 18,676.10 points with a total turnover of 18.997 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index lost 7.74 points to close at 7,207.13 points with trading volume of 16.400 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index decreased 7.18 points or 0.18 percent to close at 4,001.89 points with a total turnover of 188.287 million.

