AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-09-07

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Comparisons must not be between apples and oranges

“I would like to give a few examples and then…” “Relating to?” “Relating to restive provinces in a...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

“I would like to give a few examples and then…”

“Relating to?”

“Relating to restive provinces in a country; stop, I mean no disrespect, and I mean no…”

“But comparisons must be between apples and oranges.”

“You mean the reverse – that comparisons must not be between apples and oranges.”

“Well examples are not identical twins you know.”

“How about identical twins with different personalities.”

“Oh shush you are trying anyway why don’t you compare apples and pears and need I add pears are from the same family as apples only softer.”

“Right the military wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) carried out terrorist attacks for decades killing innocent British nationals as well as British soldiers and yet at the end of the day dialogue is what ended it.”

“I would say the comparison is between apples and tomatoes, a fruit technically, and the reason is that the Taliban are largely uneducated and their ideas about Islam are different from ours…”

“Two things first, the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless tried dialogue with the Taliban and with zero success. I reckon because while the IRA adhered to the agreed, the Taliban reneged on it time and again.”

“That’s right. And continuing…”

“Wait, let me make the second point – it’s a question - are we talking Taliban and not the massacres in Balochistan?”

“We can if you wish. The example that comes to mind is the end of the LTTE in Sri Lanka, and need I add it was successful only after the Sri Lankan armed forces engaged in how shall I put it extraordinary brutality…”

“True, but defections of key personnel of LTTE, reduction in LTTE external funding also contributed to the success of the operation.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taliban Balochistan PARTLY FACETIOUS Irish Republican Army LTTE Sri Lankan armed forces

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Comparisons must not be between apples and oranges

FBR amends Income Tax Rules: SOEs bound to approach ADRCs

Capacity-based model transition to take-and-pay model: 24 conditions proposed to strike new deals between govt, IPPs

Nepra backs ISMO for streamlining wholesale electricity market

MoF seeks making KE QTA mechanism in line with other Discos

QTA mechanism: Rs1.75/unit hike approved for Discos, KE

Extension given in sugar export shipment

Another polio case reported

China creates $230bn brokerage powerhouse

Examination by petitioners: SC asks Nepra to ensure availability of relevant papers of CPPA-G, NTDC & IPPs

Over 3.27m Pakistanis sent abroad in 5 years

Read more stories