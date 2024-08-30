AGL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
AIRLINK 148.22 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.82%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
DFML 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.96%)
DGKC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
FCCL 22.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.81%)
FFBL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.98%)
FFL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (6.38%)
MLCF 32.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.64%)
NBP 61.53 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (7.06%)
OGDC 133.36 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.52%)
PAEL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
PPL 111.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TOMCL 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TPLP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.17%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.47%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,373 Increased By 49 (0.59%)
BR30 26,828 Increased By 110.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 78,792 Increased By 442.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 25,032 Increased By 146 (0.59%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields flat as traders wait for more inflation data

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024 12:37pm

Euro zone bond yields were little changed on Friday as investors awaited bloc-wide inflation figures after soft German inflation data in the prior session raised the prospect of more interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank this year.

The German 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, slipped 0.8 basis points to 2.28%, while the interest rate sensitive two-year bond yield was little changed at 2.36%.

The two-year German yield fell to a three-week low of 2.33% on Thursday after data showed German inflation fell more than expected in August.

Euro zone yields edge lower, investors await central bankers’ meeting

While traders were almost fully pricing in the chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the ECB in September, the odds of another such move in October rose to 60% following the German data.

Italy’s 10-year yield was lower by 0.5 basis points? (bps) at 3.66%, and the gap between Italian and German bunds was at 138 bps.

euro zone bonds

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields flat as traders wait for more inflation data

Punjab extends power relief to federal capital

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Some reduction in fuel prices likely

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

With Hasina gone in Bangladesh, a rival family tastes power

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Read more stories