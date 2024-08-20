AGL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.89%)
AIRLINK 140.57 Increased By ▲ 9.09 (6.91%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.84%)
DGKC 76.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.58%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.92%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.89%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
NBP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.42%)
OGDC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
PPL 111.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
PRL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.34%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
TPLP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TREET 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TRG 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,645 Increased By 47.9 (0.19%)
KSE100 77,731 Decreased By -99.7 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,789 Decreased By -88.2 (-0.35%)
Euro zone yields edge lower, investors await central bankers’ meeting

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 01:16pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields inched lower on Tuesday, maintaining the calm that has washed over bond markets following volatility earlier this month, with investors eyeing a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole later this week.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was a fraction lower at 2.25%, having been largely steady for the past few sessions. This week’s annual gathering of central bankers was seen by investors as the biggest potential risk factor on the horizon.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is due to deliver remarks on the economic outlook on Friday, the symposium’s first full day, with other top global policy makers also due to speak.

Euro zone yields edge down, markets cautious before economic data

Italy’s 10-year yield was lower by 1.2 basis points? (bps) at 3.62%, and the gap between Italian and German 10-year yields was 136 bps, continuing to narrow from more than 150 bps in early August.

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was 1 bp lower at 2.44%.

Euro zone government bond

