AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 147.68 Increased By ▲ 8.93 (6.44%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
DFML 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.79%)
DGKC 80.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFBL 44.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.85 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.15%)
HUMNL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
MLCF 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
NBP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.79%)
OGDC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.32%)
PAEL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
PPL 112.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.62%)
PRL 24.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TOMCL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.81%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,340 Increased By 36.8 (0.44%)
BR30 26,742 Increased By 210.3 (0.79%)
KSE100 78,378 Increased By 384.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 24,881 Increased By 119.2 (0.48%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2024 10:29am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely unchanged, depreciating 0.01% against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 278.47, a loss of Re0.02 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 278.45 against the dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 as traders keep an eye on approval from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board over a new $7-billion Extended Fund Facility.

In a positive development, Moody’s Ratings upgraded the government of Pakistan’s local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa2 from Caa3. It also said it expects IMF approval for Pakistan’s $7-billion Extended Fund Facility in a few weeks.

Globally, the US dollar steadied on Thursday as it nursed some of its steep losses from previous sessions, with traders looking ahead to a key U.S. inflation reading at the end of the week that could offer further clues on the outlook for rates there.

Friday’s release of the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation - headlines a week that’s otherwise been lacking on major market moving data, leaving currencies mostly rangebound.

Still, the US dollar held to its overnight gains in early Asia trade on Thursday, after having risen 0.48% against a basket of major peers in the previous session. Analysts also attributed the rise to month-end demand.

Markets have fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Fed next month, with a 34.5% chance of an outsized 50bp reduction, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The greenback has fallen some 2.9% for the month thus far, putting it on track for its steepest monthly decline in nine months.

The US dollar index was last at 100.94, steadying from its fall to a 13-month low of 100.51 on Tuesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Thursday after two sessions of losses, as supply concerns over Libya returned to focus, although countered by a smaller-than-expected draw in U.S. crude inventories that sapped demand expectations.

Brent crude futures climbed 9 cents, or 0.11%, to stand at $78.74 a barrel by 0355 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $74.67.

Both contracts lost more than 1% on Wednesday, after data showed U.S. crude inventories dropped 846,000 barrels to 425.2 million last week, missing analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 2.3 million.

This is an intra-day update

dollar index interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar IMF loan IMF and Pakistan Moody's ratings IMF executive board interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service buying power

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Analysts explain significance of ratings upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Oil edges up as Libyan supply woes offset lower-than-expected U.S. stock draw

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Read more stories