AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee weakens further against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.64 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 29, 2024 Updated August 29, 2024 04:26pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.07% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.64, a loss of Re0.19 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 278.45 against the dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 as traders keep an eye on approval from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board over a new $7-billion Extended Fund Facility.

In a positive development, Moody’s Ratings upgraded the government of Pakistan’s local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa2 from Caa3. It also said it expects IMF approval for Pakistan’s $7-billion Extended Fund Facility in a few weeks.

Globally, the US dollar steadied on Thursday as it nursed some of its steep losses from previous sessions, with traders looking ahead to a key U.S. inflation reading at the end of the week that could offer further clues on the outlook for rates there.

Friday’s release of the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index – the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation – headlines a week that’s otherwise been lacking on major market moving data, leaving currencies mostly rangebound.

Still, the US dollar held to its overnight gains in early Asia trade on Thursday, after having risen 0.48% against a basket of major peers in the previous session. Analysts also attributed the rise to month-end demand.

Markets have fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Fed next month, with a 34.5% chance of an outsized 50bp reduction, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The greenback has fallen some 2.9% for the month thus far, putting it on track for its steepest monthly decline in nine months.

The US dollar index was last at 100.94, steadying from its fall to a 13-month low of 100.51 on Tuesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Thursday, after two sessions of losses, as supply concerns over Libya returned to focus, while a smaller-than-expected draw in U.S. crude inventories sapped demand expectations.

Brent crude futures slipped 7 cents, or 0.09%, to $78.58 a barrel by 0812 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures edged 1 cent lower, or 0.01%, at $74.51.

Both contracts lost more than 1% on Wednesday, after data showed U.S. crude inventories dropped 846,000 barrels to 425.2 million last week, missing analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 2.3 million.

dollar index interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar IMF loan IMF and Pakistan Moody's ratings IMF executive board interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service buying power

Comments

200 characters

Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Cyclonic storm likely to emerge along Sindh coast tonight or early tomorrow

Fauji Foundation wants to acquire controlling stake in Agha Steel Industries

No intention to tax imported solar panels, says Leghari

Pakistan needs to overcome ‘fear of debt restructuring’: Dr Murtaza Syed

Positivity returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains 357 points

FO confirms India’s Modi invited to SCO meeting in Islamabad

5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KPK, Islamabad

NBP suffers massive Rs9bn loss in Apr-June 2024

PSX appoints Nadeem Naqvi as interim CEO

Read more stories