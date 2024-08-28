AGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.5%)
AIRLINK 141.11 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (2.89%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
DFML 52.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (6.35%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FFBL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.75%)
FFL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
HUBC 151.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
KOSM 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.93%)
MLCF 32.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.4%)
NBP 53.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.25%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.26%)
PAEL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
PPL 112.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TOMCL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
TPLP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.71%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.76%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.28%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,331 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,644 Increased By 83.3 (0.31%)
KSE100 78,202 Increased By 118.1 (0.15%)
KSE30 24,814 Increased By 51.4 (0.21%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2024 11:09am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely unchanged, depreciating 0.01% against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 278.35, a loss of Re0.03 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 278.32 against the dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 as traders keep an eye on approval from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board over a new $7-billion Extended Fund Facility.

Internationally, the US dollar held near its lowest level in more than a year against a basket of peers on Wednesday, with sterling trading just off multi-year highs, as markets focused on clues to the size of a widely expected US interest rate cut next month.

Overall moves in the foreign exchange market were muted as traders awaited fresh hints on the state of the world’s largest economy.

Investors are unanimous in bets that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates next month following Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish tilt last week, with the debate now centred on whether or not it will be a super-sized 50-basis point cut.

The current pricing sits at a 36% chance for the larger cut, up from 29% a week ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Markets, which are fully priced for a 25-basis point cut next month, see just over 100 basis points worth of easing by the end of the year.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was last 0.07% higher at 100.67, hovering above a 13-month low of 100.51 hit in the previous session.

For the month, the dollar has fallen over 3%, putting it on track for its biggest monthly decline since November 2022.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded on Wednesday after a sharp drop in the previous session ended a three-day streak of gains as investors have whipsawed between concerns about potential supply losses from Libya and the Middle East and worries about global fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were up 25 cents, or 0.31%, at $79.80 a barrel at 0209 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.23%, to trade at $75.70.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank currency rates Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates buying power

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Faysal Bank’s profit surges 60%, clocks in at Rs7bn in Apr-June

April-June: PTCL sustains Rs3.4bn in losses as finance cost bites

Oil steady after recent losses on demand concerns

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Read more stories