ICAP holds conference: Call for continuously updating skills, knowledge

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) successfully organized a conference titled “INNOVATING THE FUTURE: Integrating Tech & Governance for Sustainable Economic Growth” at a local hotel.

In his opening remarks, Asad Feroze, Council Member and Chairman of the CPD Committee at ICAP, emphasized the importance of staying ahead in an increasingly complex business environment by continuously updating skills and knowledge.

As the chief guest, Musadaq Zulqarnain, Chairman of Interloop Limited & Interloop Holdings, highlighted the necessity of integrating technology with governance to foster innovation and drive sustainable growth. He stressed that this integration is vital for creating a prosperous and socially responsible future.

Farrukh Rehman, President ICAP, addressed the evolving global economic landscape and the unique position of chartered accountants in leading technology and governance integration. He underscored the importance of this approach for ensuring resilience and adaptability in rapidly changing environments.

The conference featured a dynamic panel discussion on “Industrial Tech Leap,” with insights from Ahsan Rasheed, Partner at Baker Tilly Mehmood Idrees Qamar; Faizan Irshad, Group Head of Audit Policy, Monitoring, and Quality Assurance at Allied Bank Limited; and Badar Khushnood, Chief Marketing Officer at S4Digital. Moderated by Zeeshan Abid, Partner at Parker Russell A J S, the discussion explored the challenges and opportunities presented by rapid technological advancements in the industry.

Zeeshan Ijaz, Vice President ICAP, highlighted the crucial role of the accounting profession in shaping economic development, stressing the need for innovation and adherence to high standards of professionalism.

The conference provided a valuable platform for sharing insights and strategies, fostering collaboration and innovation across various sectors. The diverse perspectives and expert discussions underscored a collective commitment to advancing economic growth, sustainability, and professional excellence.

