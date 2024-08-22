AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.74%)
BOP 5.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.76%)
DFML 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.06%)
DGKC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (5.75%)
FCCL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.7%)
FFBL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FFL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
HUBC 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.8%)
HUMNL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.97%)
MLCF 34.52 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.98%)
NBP 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.09%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.71%)
PAEL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
SEARL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.78%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 41.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
TRG 54.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.69%)
UNITY 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,342 Increased By 61.7 (0.75%)
BR30 26,311 Increased By 307.6 (1.18%)
KSE100 78,833 Increased By 572.2 (0.73%)
KSE30 25,058 Increased By 168.7 (0.68%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-22

ICAP holds conference: Call for continuously updating skills, knowledge

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2024 08:32am

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) successfully organized a conference titled “INNOVATING THE FUTURE: Integrating Tech & Governance for Sustainable Economic Growth” at a local hotel.

In his opening remarks, Asad Feroze, Council Member and Chairman of the CPD Committee at ICAP, emphasized the importance of staying ahead in an increasingly complex business environment by continuously updating skills and knowledge.

As the chief guest, Musadaq Zulqarnain, Chairman of Interloop Limited & Interloop Holdings, highlighted the necessity of integrating technology with governance to foster innovation and drive sustainable growth. He stressed that this integration is vital for creating a prosperous and socially responsible future.

Farrukh Rehman, President ICAP, addressed the evolving global economic landscape and the unique position of chartered accountants in leading technology and governance integration. He underscored the importance of this approach for ensuring resilience and adaptability in rapidly changing environments.

The conference featured a dynamic panel discussion on “Industrial Tech Leap,” with insights from Ahsan Rasheed, Partner at Baker Tilly Mehmood Idrees Qamar; Faizan Irshad, Group Head of Audit Policy, Monitoring, and Quality Assurance at Allied Bank Limited; and Badar Khushnood, Chief Marketing Officer at S4Digital. Moderated by Zeeshan Abid, Partner at Parker Russell A J S, the discussion explored the challenges and opportunities presented by rapid technological advancements in the industry.

Zeeshan Ijaz, Vice President ICAP, highlighted the crucial role of the accounting profession in shaping economic development, stressing the need for innovation and adherence to high standards of professionalism.

The conference provided a valuable platform for sharing insights and strategies, fostering collaboration and innovation across various sectors. The diverse perspectives and expert discussions underscored a collective commitment to advancing economic growth, sustainability, and professional excellence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ICAP Sustainable economic growth Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

ICAP holds conference: Call for continuously updating skills, knowledge

Talks with IMF moving in right direction: Aurangzeb

Tax on subsidy: ECC accuses FBR of ‘overreaching’

PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel: PC Board gives approval to appointment of FAs

Mujeeb met his fate: PM

Authorities issuing conflicting messages: WISPAP

Tiered pricing system: Gas tariff hike spared 66pc of consumers: Musadik

Oct and Nov bills: KE allowed Rs5.76/unit positive adjustment

Rs151bn ‘irregular’ payment to KAPCO: CPPA-G seeks audit para settlement

Lahore refund scam: Probe over, errant taxmen will be punished: FBR

No supply to Sindh: Thar coal power supplied to national grid, F’abad: CM

Read more stories