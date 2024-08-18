Apr-Jul QTA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.5/unit tariff hike

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Purchasing Agency- Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought positive adjustment of up to Rs1.5 per unit to recover additional amount of Rs 47 billion from consumers of KE and Discos for fourth quarter (April-June 2024) of FY 2023-24 under Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) mechanism.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on August 26, 2024 on the petition of Discos filed by CPPA-G. Of the total requested adjustment of Rs 46.991 billion, Rs 22.868 billion is on account of ‘capacity charges’ to be paid to power generation plants.

Nepra gives approval to additional financial burden on consumers

According to data shared with Nepra, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has sought positive adjustment of Rs 1.339 billion for the fourth quarter; Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Rs 3.996 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) Rs 7.682 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Rs 4.7 billion, Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Rs 7.91 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Rs 563 million, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) Rs 7.017 billion, Quetta Electric Quetta Supply Company (Qesco) Rs 8.078 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (Sepco) Rs 4.538 billion and Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) Rs 3.195 billion.

The total requested amount for variable O&M is Rs 4.011 billion, Use of System Charges (UoSC) and Market Operator Fee (MOP) Rs 7.514 billion, T&D losses impact on FCA, Rs 10.806 billion and cost of net metering/ SPPs purchases Rs 1.792 billion.

According to Nepra, in the light of policy guidelines issued by the federal government for application of uniform quarterly adjustments, the fourth quarterly adjustment for FY 2023-24 of Discos to be determined by the Authority, shall also be applicable on the KE consumers.

CPPA-G has also sought negative adjustment of Paisa 31 per unit in FCAs of Discos under FCA under monthly FCA mechanism.

