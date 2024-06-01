AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Nepra gives approval to additional financial burden on consumers

Mushtaq Ghumman Published June 1, 2024 Updated June 1, 2024 08:32am

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday gave approval of additional financial burden of Rs 46.613 billion on consumers of Discos and KE’s consumers under Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) for third quarter (Jan-March) of current fiscal year.

Out of total requested positive adjustment of Rs 46.613 billion, Rs 28.515 billion is on account of capacity charges, whereas Rs 10.284 billion will be recovered on account of less FCA impact of T&D losses, Rs 5.309 billion O&M, and Rs 2.541 billion Use of System Charges.

The QTA will be recovered in electricity bills of July, August and September 2024. However, officials of Power Division requested Nepra to notify QTA adjustment immediately as rebasing of tariff is also on the cards from July 1, 2024.

Q3: Nepra gives its nod to Rs52bn QTA for Discos, KE

According to Nepra, it has allowed Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to recover Rs 7.772 billion, for the third quarter; Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Rs 2.181 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) negative Rs 1.013 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Rs 9.090 billion, Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Rs 3.337 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Rs 14.095 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) Rs 5.011 billion, Quetta Electric Quetta Supply Company (Qesco) Rs 5.219 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (Sepco) Rs 1.656 billion and Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) negative Rs 546 million.

