AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-08-16

PARTLY FACETIOUS: There are the elites who do a good lobbying job for their own interest

Anjum Ibrahim Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 07:19am

“So the Omni guy Majeed has been given a national award.” “Not yet, but yes he is on the list.” “And the name of the already Much Benefited Man associated with the 2014 deaths in Model Town of Tahirul Qadri’s followers is also on the list.”

“I thought he got a plum positing in Europe somewhere and now is Pakistan government’s man in World Bank, a member of the Board who gets a dollar salary and I think free education anywhere in the world for a couple of his kids and…”

“And stop drooling. As the man said, think not of what you can do for your country, think of what you can do for an elite with a difference.”

“What does that mean?”

“There are the elites who do a good lobbying job for their own interest, and this may require some change of currency from one hand to another, and then there are those who are truly elites or the decision makers who can with a flick of their hand give awards to whoever they may deem appropriate and the rest of us be damned.”

“Decision makers may not be quite right.”

“How would you say it?”

“I would refer to them as ’TIs.”

“TI as in Transparency International! I would not have thought so! I would have said anything but transparent or international.”

“TI as in Temporary Inhabitant.”

“Hmmm I thought that the politicians are relevant till death do them part but that those whose service is capped to retirement age…”

“You sound like Nawaz Sharif.”

“Excuse me?”

“He never learns from his own past mistakes, and he repeats them again and again and again just to prove that he was right…”

“I don’t get it.”

“Zardari sahib said it once a long time ago and never ever repeated it, so why are you?”

“Oh, I had to drop out of Zardari school of reconciliation, as I could either clear my electricity bill or pay the school fees.”

“So go to Majeed Sahib and ask for a scholarship…”

“I hear he is only giving scholarships to those who have a recommendation directly from Zardari sahib, and I guess that you don’t have. So wait till the electricity tariff comes down to enroll again.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: There are the elites who do a good lobbying job for their own interest

Appointments of CEO, CFO, CIA and CS: MoF conveys to line ministries and SOEs the guidelines

Plan urbanisation, optimise development: ADB

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Auction for Ijarah Sukuk: PSX raises Rs119bn against Rs100bn target

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Internet slowdown: ministry, PTA fail to satisfy Senate body

Cases of telecom operators: President upholds FTO’s decision

NA Speaker abolishes 220 ‘redundant’ posts

Read more stories