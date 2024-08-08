Cocoa prices slip with market set to shift into surplus

LONDON: Cocoa prices were lower on Thursday as favourable weather in West Africa raised the prospect of a global surplus in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Cocoa gains but settles below recent peaks, coffee falls

Cocoa

A cocoa surplus of 108,500 tons is seen next season following a record deficit of 475,000 tons in 2023/24, a Reuters poll of 12 traders and analysts showed.

Dealers noted, however, that there remained significant short-term supply tightness which had led to a sharp increase in the premium for the September contract to around $1,690 a ton from around $1,000 at the beginning of this month.

ICE Futures US licensed warehouses reported that stocks totalled 2.85 million bags, as of Aug. 7, down from 3.14 million a month ago.

“It is believed that supply shortages in the current season are forcing grinders to withdraw stocks, and pushing cocoa bean inventories in US warehouses to their lowest in four years,” ING said in a daily update.