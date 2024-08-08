AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cocoa prices slip with market set to shift into surplus

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 02:58pm

LONDON: Cocoa prices were lower on Thursday as favourable weather in West Africa raised the prospect of a global surplus in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Cocoa gains but settles below recent peaks, coffee falls

Cocoa

  • December New York cocoa fell 1.7% to $6,901 a ton by 0921 GMT.

  • A cocoa surplus of 108,500 tons is seen next season following a record deficit of 475,000 tons in 2023/24, a Reuters poll of 12 traders and analysts showed.

  • Dealers noted, however, that there remained significant short-term supply tightness which had led to a sharp increase in the premium for the September contract to around $1,690 a ton from around $1,000 at the beginning of this month.

  • ICE Futures US licensed warehouses reported that stocks totalled 2.85 million bags, as of Aug. 7, down from 3.14 million a month ago.

  • “It is believed that supply shortages in the current season are forcing grinders to withdraw stocks, and pushing cocoa bean inventories in US warehouses to their lowest in four years,” ING said in a daily update.

  • December London cocoa was down 2.25% at 5,379 pounds a ton.

Coffee

  • September arabica coffee fell 0.5% to $2.4510 per lb, slipping back slightly after hitting a three-week high of $2.48 on Wednesday.

  • Brazil’s state weather forecaster CPTEC released an alert for possible frosts over the weekend, but they are not expected to hit the main coffee areas.

  • September robusta coffee fell 0.3% to $4,466 a ton.

Sugar

  • October raw sugar was down 0.3% at 18.09 cents per lb.

  • Dealers were awaiting the release of data from industry group Unica on cane and sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil.

  • A survey conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights had a median forecast for sugar production in the second half of July of 3.6 million tons, down 2.4% from a year earlier.

  • October white sugar rose 0.2% to $515.50 a ton.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar sugar export

Comments

200 characters

Cocoa prices slip with market set to shift into surplus

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Asif Merchant’s case subject of Department of Justice, US State Dept says no discussions held with Pakistan

Mari Petroleum reports profit of Rs77.3bn in FY24, announces 800% bonus shares and dividend

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 55% in 2QCY24

Nobel winner Yunus returns to Bangladesh, hails ‘second independence’

Unprecedented cooperation between govt, constitutional institutions: PM Shehbaz

Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan: USGS

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

Reflection of economic stability: Finance minister alludes to global rating agencies

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

Read more stories