AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,233 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By -266.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Markets Print 2024-07-28

Cocoa gains but settles below recent peaks, coffee falls

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2024 06:49am

LONDON: Cocoa futures on ICE rose on Friday but remained some way off recent peaks as investors expect demand to head firmly south and supplies to improve thanks to benign weather.

Coffee fell but remained underpinned by worries over adverse weather, especially in top producer Brazil. September London cocoa rose 1.2% to $6,470 a metric ton by 1234 GMT, but remained some way off its June peak of 8,294 a ton.

Dealers noted increasing signs of demand heading lower. Kitkat maker Nestle lowered its sales growth outlook on Thursday because consumers have become increasingly cost-conscious. Citi said improved weather in top producing region West Africa bodes well for the 2024/25 main crop, adding high prices should prompt farmers the world over to invest in their crop and expand plantations. It sees New York cocoa averaging $6,500 in the fourth quarter, down from $7,750 in the third. September New York cocoa rose 2% to $7,964 a ton.

September arabica coffee fell 1.4% to $2.3020 per lb, having hit a near three-week low of $2.2750 on Thursday. Weighing on prices was the increased pace of harvesting in top producer Brazil, thanks to recent dry weather. Citi, however, said it has revised down this season’s output forecasts for both Vietnam and Brazil due to poor weather, and now expects the global market to record a surplus of just 100,000 60kg bags in 2023/24.

It sees arabica averaging $2.45 in the third quarter, 10 cents higher than its previous forecast. * September robusta coffee fell 1.4% to $4,332 a ton.

October raw sugar fell 1% to 18.47 cents per lb, having settled 4.2% on Thursday after data showed top producer Brazil produced far less than expected in the first half of July.

Citi said below normal rainfall in top producer Brazil points to a weaker crop yield, which could see output decline by 2 million tons in 2024/25. It sees raw sugar averaging 19.50 per lb in the third quarter and 20 per lb in the fourth. October white sugar fell 1.2% to $525 a ton.

