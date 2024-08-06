AGL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level against the US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2024 10:57am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely unchanged against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 278.62, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback.

On Monday, the local unit closed at 278.63 against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders have an eye on some strong positive indicators.

Globally, the US dollar was nursing steep losses on Tuesday, with the yen on the back foot after a sharp rise in the previous session as traders contend with unwinding of popular carry trades and the prospect of deep rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Last week’s softer-than-expected US jobs data, along with disappointing earnings from major tech firms and heightened concerns over the Chinese economy, have sparked a global sell-off in stocks and high-yielding currencies.

On Monday, the global rush out of riskier assets took a staggering turn, with equity markets in meltdown mode as worries that the U.S. is heading for a recession roiled investors.

US central bank policymakers pushed back on Monday against the notion that weaker-than-expected July jobs data means the economy is in recessionary freefall, but also warned that the Federal Reserve will need to cut rates to avoid such an outcome.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. unit versus six rivals, was flat at 102.87 after touching a seven-month low of 102.15 on Monday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded by more than 1% on Tuesday, paring previous session’s losses, on supply concerns amid an escalating Middle East conflict, stronger U.S. services sector data and a cut in production at Libya’s Sharara oilfield.

Brent crude futures gained 97 cents, or 1.27%, to $77.27 a barrel by 0354 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $1.14, or 1.56%, to $74.08.

On Monday, both benchmarks fell about 1% against a backdrop of falling global stock markets.

This is an intra-day update

