China’s BYD partners with Mega Motor to launch ‘NEV’

KARACHI: The Chinese automotive giant BYD is poised to make its official entry into the Pakistani market, with a grand brand launch scheduled for August 17th.

The world’s leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer has partnered with Mega Motor Company, a subsidiary of Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco), to introduce its range of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to Pakistani consumers.

According to the details, this strategic collaboration, first announced in March, aims to bring BYD’s cutting-edge NEV technology to a market increasingly interested in sustainable transportation options.

BYD’s entry into Pakistan comes on the heels of its impressive global performance, having claimed the title of world’s top NEV seller in both 2022 and 2023.

The company recently celebrated the production of its 8 millionth new energy vehicle, a milestone achieved in just over three years since reaching the 1 million mark in May 2021.

Aly Khan, CEO of Mega Motor Co, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with BYD aligns with our vision to support the national economy and address climate change impacts in Pakistan. We’re excited to contribute to the government’s goal of increasing NEV adoption and reducing fossil fuel dependency.”

The launch is expected to showcase a range of BYD’s latest models and includes plans for developing a comprehensive charging infrastructure, crucial for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in Pakistan. This venture is seen as a significant step for Pakistan’s automotive industry, potentially reshaping the market with advanced NEV options while supporting the country’s sustainable development goals.

