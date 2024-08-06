PARTLY FACETIOUS: The uniform for the chief fireman is still not ready

“You have to understand it’s all about the Law of Necessity.” “You being facetious!”

“Good heavens no! It’s all about the Law of Necessity, except that the definition of necessity changes from country to country and institution to institution and…”

“And?”

“And one political party to another, though in the case of the Land of the Pure the definition of necessity of one political party does change over time – depending on its fortunes or lack thereof.”

“I get it, so irrespective of which side of the argument I may be at the Iranian’s definition of necessity is retaliation, the Israelis…”

“The American’s definition has not changed in that conflict, so there you go, consistency though they may be, increasingly alone…”

“I reckon the European governments would still support the US even though their own people are challenging that narrative. Anyway our leaders reckon consistency is a good thing but anyway the Law of Necessity when Nawaz Sharif was out of power…”

“Two things, my friend – he is still out of power and in spite of that he got the Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) as the second in command.”

“Stop right there. The Foreign Office has been told in no uncertain terms that if GPS is addressed as anything but as Deputy Prime Minister followed by the reference to the portfolio Foreign Minister the entire department will be dismissed – from peon all the way up to the secretary.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway the PML-N is now touting a minority judgement as worth considering and the minority is two out of thirteen, only 15 percent…”

“That’s the Law of Necessity – with the majority opinion, the two-thirds majority required to amend the constitution will not be available.”

“Isn’t it even more necessary than that! I mean if the forms 45 and 47 are synchronized the PML-N may lose the many portfolios held by GPS as well as the government in the centre and Punjab and woe is me! Notification Maryam Nawaz needs at least four to five more terms before she can be trained…”

“Don’t be facetious – she did a good job of getting Lahore dewatered after the heavy rains that are ongoing and…”

“I don’t see her on television traipsing in knee-deep water…”

“That’s because the uniform for the chief fireman is still not ready.”

“Indeed. Don’t forget, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Voiceless defined the Law of Necessity as keeping some people in jail, and now I think the focus has shifted to…”

“Right.”

