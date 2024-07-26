Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Shehbaz to attend inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president next week: FO

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $397mn, now stand at $9.02bn

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses 928 points

Maple Leaf Cement looks to increase stake, control in Agritech Limited

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim quarterly profit surges 495% YoY, clocks in at Rs8.3bn

Gold price per tola declines Rs2,300 in Pakistan

ECP notifies 39 MNAs as PTI lawmakers after Supreme Court’s order

May 9 riots: LHC annuls physical remand of Imran Khan in 12 cases

Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Pakistan Shaheens’ Darwin tour with back injury

