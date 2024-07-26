AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.41%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 25, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 26 Jul, 2024 09:08am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz to attend inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president next week: FO

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $397mn, now stand at $9.02bn

Read here for details.

  • Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses 928 points

Read here for details.

  • Maple Leaf Cement looks to increase stake, control in Agritech Limited

Read here for details.

  • Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim quarterly profit surges 495% YoY, clocks in at Rs8.3bn

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola declines Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • ECP notifies 39 MNAs as PTI lawmakers after Supreme Court’s order

Read here for details.

  • May 9 riots: LHC annuls physical remand of Imran Khan in 12 cases

Read here for details.

  • Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Pakistan Shaheens’ Darwin tour with back injury

Read here for details.

