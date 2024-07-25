AGL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to attend inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president next week: FO

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jul, 2024 12:47pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Tehran on July 30 to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, the foreign office (FO) said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the prime minister will attend the ceremony at the invitation of the speaker of the Iranian parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

“The visit attests to the commitment by the two countries to strengthen leadership level engagement bilateral cooperation,” the spokesperson said.

The oath-taking ceremony of the Iranian president will take place on July 30, 2024 who won Iran’s Presidential election earlier this month.

The elections were called after President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in May.

