AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,272 Decreased By -134.4 (-1.6%)
BR30 26,048 Decreased By -405.8 (-1.53%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets FFBL (Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited) 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57%

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim quarterly profit surges 495% YoY, clocks in at Rs8.3bn

BR Web Desk Published July 25, 2024 Updated July 25, 2024 04:06pm

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited reported a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs8.28 billion during the three-month period that ended June 30, 2024, registering a massive growth of 495% year-on-year (YoY).

The company registered a profit of Rs1.39 billion in the same period last year (SPLY), revealed the company’s consolidated financial statements provided to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) clocked in at Rs5.83 in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to EPS of Re0.79 in SPLY.

The increase in earnings comes “amid growth in urea and DAP offtake, lower phosphoric acid prices, and dividend income from PMP during the quarter,” said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note.

Sales revenue rose nearly 40% to Rs57.68 billion for the second quarter, as compared to Rs41.3 billion in SPLY.

Subsequently, the company posted a gross profit of Rs14.02 billion in 2QCY24, a significant increase of nearly 78% YoY. During the quarter, the company saw its profit margin improved to 24.3%, as compared to 19.1% in SPLY.

During the period, FFBL’s other income and and share of profit of associate rose to Rs6.57 billion, a jump of nearly 210% YoY, as compared to Rs2.12 billion in SPLY.

The company paid taxes to the tune of Rs5.09 billion in 2QCY24, a YoY increase of 247%.

Incorporated as a public limited company, the company is engaged in the manufacturing, purchasing and marketing of fertilizers. The company has investments in diverse fields such as food and dairy products, power generation, financial services and chemicals.

EPS psx companies Nestle Pakistan PSX notice PSX stocks financial statement

Comments

200 characters

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim quarterly profit surges 495% YoY, clocks in at Rs8.3bn

Rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to attend inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president next week: FO

Gaza ceasefire negotiations appear to be in closing stages, senior US official says

Maple Leaf Cement looks to increase stake, control in Agritech Limited

May 9 riots: LHC annuls physical remand of Imran Khan in 12 cases

Gold price per tola declines Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil slips on mixed demand signals

Biden says time to pass torch to ‘younger voices’

Raoof Hasan’s physical remand extended by 3 days

Read more stories