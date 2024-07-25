May 9 riots: LHC annuls physical remand of Imran Khan in 12 cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) nullified on Thursday the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in 12 cases related to the May 9 riots, Aaj News reported.

The court was hearing a petition of the former premier challenging his physical remand in the cases.

A two-member bench led by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the case.

IK’s physical remand: LHC asks prosecutor to justify need

The court also nullified the notification for Imran Khan’s video link attendance.

LHC had issued notices to the respondents on the petition filed by Imran Khan. The court also summoned details of the cases and charges against Imran Khan.

Earlier, counsel of Imran argued that his client was not physically presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court for the remand proceedings. He said the physical remand of his client in his absence was illegal. He, therefore, asked the court to declare the physical remand granted by the ATC as illegal.

The court when asked the counsel if he was requesting that the suspect be presented in the court so he could state his position before the judge, he replied in the affirmative.

It may be noted that the PTI has announced to stage symbolic hunger strikes until the release of Imran Khan and jailed party leaders and workers.