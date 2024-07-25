AGL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AIRLINK 107.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.64%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.77 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
DGKC 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.01%)
FCCL 22.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
FFBL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.7%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 150.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.29%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
NBP 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
OGDC 131.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
PAEL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 115.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
PTC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.3%)
TOMCL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.28%)
TPLP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
TREET 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TRG 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.22%)
UNITY 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,381 Decreased By -25.2 (-0.3%)
BR30 26,382 Decreased By -71.8 (-0.27%)
KSE100 79,271 Decreased By -126.2 (-0.16%)
KSE30 25,456 Decreased By -61.7 (-0.24%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola declines Rs2,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jul, 2024 12:51pm

After registering an increase in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered losses on Thursday in line with the decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs250,500 after a single-day decrease of Rs2,300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs214,763 after it registered an decrease of Rs1,972, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs2,300.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,370 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $43 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates reduced by Rs60 to clock in at Rs2,860 per tola.

Last week, gold price per tola had increased by Rs4,600 in Pakistan to clock in at an all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in the local market.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold rates Gold trade gold markets Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity gold exploration

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola declines Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Key ministers interact with authorities in China: Bond, loans and coal high on the critical agenda

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to attend inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president next week: FO

Gaza ceasefire negotiations appear to be in closing stages, senior US official says

Deregulation of POL products’ prices: Petroleum Div to finalise framework today

Oil falls on weak China demand concerns, Mideast ceasefire talks

Despite Rs2.5tr expected surplus profit from SBP: ‘Fiscal space’ continues to elude Pakistan

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Karachi Port: Leakage of Rs1.2trn duty must be plugged: PM

Read more stories