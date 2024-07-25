Gold price per tola declines Rs2,300 in Pakistan

After registering an increase in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered losses on Thursday in line with the decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs250,500 after a single-day decrease of Rs2,300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs214,763 after it registered an decrease of Rs1,972, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs2,300.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,370 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $43 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates reduced by Rs60 to clock in at Rs2,860 per tola.

Last week, gold price per tola had increased by Rs4,600 in Pakistan to clock in at an all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in the local market.