SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $397mn, now stand at $9.02bn

  • Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stand at $14.33 billion
BR Web Desk Published July 25, 2024 Updated July 25, 2024 08:17pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $397 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $9.02 billion as of July 19, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.33 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.31 billion.

“During the week ended on 19-July-2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 397 million to US$ 9,027.2 million due to external debt repayments,” the central bank said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $19 million.

