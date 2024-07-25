SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $397mn, now stand at $9.02bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $397 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $9.02 billion as of July 19, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.33 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.31 billion.

“During the week ended on 19-July-2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 397 million to US$ 9,027.2 million due to external debt repayments,” the central bank said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $19 million.