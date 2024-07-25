AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Pakistan Shaheens’ Darwin tour with back injury

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jul, 2024 04:55pm

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the Pakistan Shaheens’ Darwin tour after picking up a back injury, the cricket board said on Thursday.

Dahani will miss the second four-dayer against Bangladesh A starting from Friday and the white-ball leg of the Darwin tour, which involves two one-day matches and the Top End T20 Series.

According to a PCB press release, the 25-year-old fast bowler, who picked up four wickets against Bangladesh A in the first four-day match, will return to Pakistan immediately and will be assessed by the medical panel before starting the rehabilitation process.

Bangladesh-A, Sri Lanka-A cricket teams to tour Pakistan

Spin-bowling all-rounder Mubasir Khan has been added to the white ball squad as cover for Dahani.

Khurram Shahzad, who was set to return after the completion of two four-day match series against Bangladesh A, will now be available for selection in the two one-day matches against Northern Territory Strike and Bangladesh A on 4 and 6 August, respectively.

Shahnawaz Dahani Pakistan Shaheens Darwin tour

