Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Pakistan Shaheens’ Darwin tour with back injury

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the Pakistan Shaheens’ Darwin tour after picking up a back injury, the cricket board said on Thursday.

Dahani will miss the second four-dayer against Bangladesh A starting from Friday and the white-ball leg of the Darwin tour, which involves two one-day matches and the Top End T20 Series.

According to a PCB press release, the 25-year-old fast bowler, who picked up four wickets against Bangladesh A in the first four-day match, will return to Pakistan immediately and will be assessed by the medical panel before starting the rehabilitation process.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Mubasir Khan has been added to the white ball squad as cover for Dahani.

Khurram Shahzad, who was set to return after the completion of two four-day match series against Bangladesh A, will now be available for selection in the two one-day matches against Northern Territory Strike and Bangladesh A on 4 and 6 August, respectively.