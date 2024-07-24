AGL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.74%)
AIRLINK 110.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.42%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
DFML 43.85 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (8.89%)
DGKC 88.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
HUBC 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
NBP 48.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.25%)
OGDC 132.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.49%)
PAEL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 116.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.85%)
PRL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
PTC 12.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.08%)
TOMCL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.24%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TREET 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 56.3 (0.67%)
BR30 26,538 Increased By 190.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 79,431 Increased By 443.5 (0.56%)
KSE30 25,489 Increased By 123.7 (0.49%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 23, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 24 Jul, 2024 09:04am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • After Fitch, Aurangzeb apprises Moody’s reps on IMF deal, economic reforms

Read here for details.

  • Buying returns at PSX as KSE-100 closes nearly 450 points higher

Read here for details.

  • MARI successfully concludes Ghazij appraisal program

Read here for details.

  • PBC questions govt’s ambitious $65bn export target

Read here for details.

  • Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in July-December 2024

Read here for details.

  • DFML shares progress on EV manufacturing, share price hits upper limit

Read here for details.

  • PTI’s Raoof Hasan handed over to FIA on two-day physical remand

Read here for details.

  • Reserved seats verdict: PPP files review petition in Supreme Court

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Summer vacations in Sindh educational institutions extended till August 14

Read here for details.

  • Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan grab ten-wicket win over UAE

Read here for details.

