Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

After Fitch, Aurangzeb apprises Moody’s reps on IMF deal, economic reforms

Buying returns at PSX as KSE-100 closes nearly 450 points higher

MARI successfully concludes Ghazij appraisal program

PBC questions govt’s ambitious $65bn export target

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in July-December 2024

DFML shares progress on EV manufacturing, share price hits upper limit

PTI’s Raoof Hasan handed over to FIA on two-day physical remand

Reserved seats verdict: PPP files review petition in Supreme Court

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Summer vacations in Sindh educational institutions extended till August 14

Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan grab ten-wicket win over UAE

