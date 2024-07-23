AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Summer vacations in Sindh educational institutions extended till August 14

  • Decision made due to heatwave and expected monsoon rains, according to a notification issued by Sindh Education Department
BR Web Desk Published 23 Jul, 2024 07:24pm

The Sindh Education Department on Tuesday extended the summer holidays in educational institutions across the province til 14th August 2024.

Sindh announces summer vacations from June 1

The decision was made due to a “heatwave and expected monsoon rains,” according to a notification issued by the department.

“However, the co-curricular activities related to the celebrations on 14th August 2024 will continue in both letter and spirit,” the notification said.

Punjab govt announces 7-day holiday for schools amid heatwave

The Sindh Education Department previously announced a two-month summer break for all public and private institutions in the province, taking place from June 1 to July 31.

There have been no changes to the summer holidays in Punjab or other provinces.

schools Sindh Government Sindh Education Department

Comments

200 characters

Summer vacations in Sindh educational institutions extended till August 14

WHO ‘extremely worried’ at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Buying returns at PSX as KSE-100 closes nearly 450 points higher

Reserved seats verdict: PPP files review petition in Supreme Court

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in July-December 2024

‘Refineries upgrade at risk due to newly-introduced sales tax exemption’

PBC questions govt’s ambitious $65bn export target

DFML shares progress on EV manufacturing, share price hits upper limit

Electric motorcycles: Zyp Technologies announces $1.5mn Series Pre-A funding

Read more stories