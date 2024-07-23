Summer vacations in Sindh educational institutions extended till August 14
- Decision made due to heatwave and expected monsoon rains, according to a notification issued by Sindh Education Department
The Sindh Education Department on Tuesday extended the summer holidays in educational institutions across the province til 14th August 2024.
The decision was made due to a “heatwave and expected monsoon rains,” according to a notification issued by the department.
“However, the co-curricular activities related to the celebrations on 14th August 2024 will continue in both letter and spirit,” the notification said.
The Sindh Education Department previously announced a two-month summer break for all public and private institutions in the province, taking place from June 1 to July 31.
There have been no changes to the summer holidays in Punjab or other provinces.
