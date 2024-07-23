Reserved seats verdict: PPP files review petition in Supreme Court

After Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has also filed a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against its verdict to allocate reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aaj News reported.

PPP submitted its review petition on Tuesday through Advocate Farooq H Naek, seeking suspension of the SC’s short order that the PTI was eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities.

It may be noted that the PML-N has already filed a review petition against the SC verdict on reserved seats last week.

Background

On July 12, the apex court declared former prime minister Imran Khan’s PTI eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities, asking the party to submit the list of candidates in fifteen days.

The 13-member SC bench annulled the Peshawar High Court’s previous order as unconstitutional. The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) had demanded that 77 seats for women and minorities, originally allotted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition be reallocated to the PTI-backed party.

After the court’s decision, the ruling coalition still has well over 200 members of the 336-member lower house of parliament.

Imran’s party strength stood at 84 before the decision and is now expected to rise to over 100.

The federal government announced earlier that it would file a case to ban the PTI in the apex court. “PTI and Pakistan cannot co-exist,” Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said in a presser.

“In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher episode as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is very credible evidence present to have the PTI banned,” he said.

He further said that the federal government would also file references against Imran Khan and former president Arif Alvi for treason under Article 6.

“The reference, under Article 6 will be sent to the Supreme Court after being approved by the cabinet,” Tarar said then.