PTI’s Raoof Hasan handed over to FIA on two-day physical remand

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted a two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Aaj News reported.

As per the latest details, Raoof has been handed over to the FIA in a case related to his alleged involvement in running anti-state propaganda.

The FIA prosecutor sought physical remand for the recovery of devices that were allegedly being used for the propaganda.

Raoof was arrested on Monday in what PTI called a crackdown on its public secretariat.

“It’s shameful how Islamabad Police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country. Law of the jungle is reigning over Pakistan,” PTI said in a post after his arrest.

As per Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Ijaz Buttar, around 300-400 policemen arrived at the party office and arrested Rauf.