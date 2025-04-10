AIRLINK 168.72 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.19%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.09%)
CNERGY 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
CPHL 97.02 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.45%)
FCCL 47.69 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.05%)
FFL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.09%)
FLYNG 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.48%)
HUBC 138.80 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (3.57%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.83%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (8.79%)
KOSM 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.82%)
MLCF 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.73%)
OGDC 216.00 Increased By ▲ 7.48 (3.59%)
PACE 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.22%)
PAEL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (8.14%)
PIAHCLA 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.48%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.11%)
POWER 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.09%)
PPL 175.01 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (3.7%)
PRL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.91%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.65%)
SEARL 96.64 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (3.8%)
SSGC 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (8.1%)
SYM 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.78%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
TPLP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.8%)
TRG 62.84 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3.58%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
YOUW 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.47%)
BR100 12,542 Increased By 302.8 (2.47%)
BR30 37,737 Increased By 1343.6 (3.69%)
KSE100 116,661 Increased By 2508.1 (2.2%)
KSE30 35,971 Increased By 770.6 (2.19%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 280-281 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2025 10:24am

The Pakistani rupee registered improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.12% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10am, the currency settled at 280.45, a gain of Re0.33 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, the currency settled at 280.78.

Internationally, traders swept back into safe havens like the yen and Swiss franc and sold the Australian dollar on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump ramped up his trade war against China even as he abruptly paused tariffs for 90 days on many other nations.

The US dollar dropped 0.7% to 146.68 yen as of 0100 GMT, It similarly fell 0.62% to 0.8522 Swiss franc.

Risk-sensitive currencies surged overnight, with the yen and Swiss franc tumbling following Trump’s unexpected respite from the hefty reciprocal duties levied in his “Liberation Day” announcement from a week ago, which triggered historic stock and bond routs.

The uptick in safe-haven currencies came even with Asian stock markets surging, as they joined the global relief rally.

Trump maintained a baseline tariff rate of 10% while ratcheting up his trade war with China by further raising the tariff rate to 125% on goods from the world’s second-biggest economy.

That tempered some of the cheer from the overnight pause on tariffs, as markets fretted about the longer-term impact on growth and how Trump’s economic policies will play out during his term.

The Chinese yuan weakened slightly in offshore trading, after a more-than 1% round-trip in the past two days to an all-time low and back again.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent asserted on Wednesday that the sweeping tariff pullback had been the plan all along to bring countries to the bargaining table. Trump, though, later indicated that the near-panic in markets that had unfolded since his April 2 announcements had factored into his thinking.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, retreated on Thursday as US President Donald Trump ramped up a trade war with China, even as he announced a 90-day pause on tariffs aimed at other countries.

Brent futures fell 77 cents, or 1.18%, to $64.71 a barrel by 0320 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 65 cents, or 1.04%, to $61.70.

Following the tariff pause for most countries, the benchmark crude contracts settled 4% higher on Wednesday after dropping as much as 7% during the session.

This is an intra-day update

Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Kerb buying and selling buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 3,000 points

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

ECC hints at deregulating sugar sector

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

Outlook tied to reform success: ADB cuts growth forecast to 2.5pc

Read more stories