AIRLINK 157.60 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-4.12%)
BOP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
CPHL 88.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.2%)
FCCL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.17%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.54%)
HUBC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.61%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.57%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.74%)
MLCF 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.48%)
OGDC 208.80 Decreased By ▼ -6.09 (-2.83%)
PACE 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.07%)
PAEL 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 18.85 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.26%)
PIBTL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
POWER 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
PPL 167.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-3.74%)
PRL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.52%)
PTC 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.7%)
SEARL 92.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-2.45%)
SSGC 35.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.57%)
SYM 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.58%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.82%)
TRG 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.16%)
WAVESAPP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.69%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
BR100 12,196 Decreased By -197.2 (-1.59%)
BR30 36,275 Decreased By -832.1 (-2.24%)
KSE100 113,928 Decreased By -1604.3 (-1.39%)
KSE30 35,146 Decreased By -515.6 (-1.45%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mining giant Barrick Gold approves plan for copper-gold project in Pakistan: Bloomberg

BR Web Desk Published 09 Apr, 2025 11:31am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Canadian mining giant Barrick Gold Corporation has provisionally approved plans to develop a vast copper-and-gold project in Pakistan, and expects to sign a $3 billion funding package for the mine in the third quarter, reported Bloomberg.

As per the report, financing for the Reko Diq project is led by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), with participation from state funding agencies in the US, Germany, Japan and others, Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick Gold, told Bloomberg.

The company said earlier that its partners i.e. the governments of Pakistan and Balochistan have provisionally signed off on the first phase of Reko Diq’s development, with major works set to start this year, ahead of targeted first production in 2028.

“The $6 billion plan is contingent on securing the finance package,” the company said.

Bloomberg reported that Barrick is also considering further exploration in the region, and has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan’s Mari Energies Ltd. covering two mineral properties adjoining Reko Diq.

Reko Diq: CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

The Reko Diq copper and gold project would become a “beacon that leads Pakistan” on the global mining map, the CEO of joint owner Barrick Gold said on Tuesday.

Addressing the opening of the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum on Tuesday, Bristow said that the Reko Diq copper and gold project would become a “beacon that leads Pakistan” on the global mining map.

He added that Reko Diq will be a major contributor to Pakistan’s economy, “and will have a transformative impact on the underdeveloped Balochistan province”.

Barrick Gold owns a 50% stake in the Reko Diq mine and the governments of Pakistan and the province of Balochistan own the other 50%. Barrick considers the mine one of the world’s largest underdeveloped copper-gold areas, and its development is expected to have a significant impact on Pakistan’s struggling economy.

Balochistan REKO DIQ Barrick Gold Reko Diq project Mark Bristow Reko Diq copper and gold project Pakistan mineral sector Barrick Gold CEO

Comments

200 characters

Mining giant Barrick Gold approves plan for copper-gold project in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Selling returns to bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

ADB projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 2.5%, inflation at 6%

‘US companies keen to tap Pakistan’s mineral sector’

Karachi Korangi fire: Ministry of Energy forms committee

Reko Diq: CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with Saudi Arabia

Oil sinks 4% as US kicks off 104% tariffs on China

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Read more stories