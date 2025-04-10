PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing concerns over the impact of new US tariffs on Pakistan’s already fragile economy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced plans to send a high-level delegation to Washington.

The prime minister has tasked the delegation to focus on promoting bilateral trade relations and engaging with the US authorities over the new tariff measures.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the delegation will comprise prominent businessmen and exporters, tasked with negotiating the implications of the tariffs and exploring ways to establish a more balanced trade framework.

Sharif, chairing a meeting on the country’s export strategy and the new tariffs, affirmed the importance of direct engagement with the US government.

“The delegation will travel to the US to discuss the issue with American officials,” he added.

Sharif highlighted the historical trade relationship between Pakistan and the US, stressing the government’s desire to strengthen this partnership further.

The steering committee presented a report on the new tariffs, along with alternative strategies, and it was noted that the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC has been in constant contact with the Trump administration.

Sharif instructed the formation of the delegation, ensuring it includes key businessmen and exporters to help address the issue effectively.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with ministers: Ahad Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb and Ali Pervaiz Malik - as well as senior advisors and officials.

