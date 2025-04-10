AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 92.89 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.26%)
FCCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.92%)
MLCF 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 208.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.37 (-2.96%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.98%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 168.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.13%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.04%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.84%)
SYM 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.01%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-10

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing concerns over the impact of new US tariffs on Pakistan’s already fragile economy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced plans to send a high-level delegation to Washington.

The prime minister has tasked the delegation to focus on promoting bilateral trade relations and engaging with the US authorities over the new tariff measures.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the delegation will comprise prominent businessmen and exporters, tasked with negotiating the implications of the tariffs and exploring ways to establish a more balanced trade framework.

Trump tariffs: Pakistan to send high-level delegation to US

Sharif, chairing a meeting on the country’s export strategy and the new tariffs, affirmed the importance of direct engagement with the US government.

“The delegation will travel to the US to discuss the issue with American officials,” he added.

Sharif highlighted the historical trade relationship between Pakistan and the US, stressing the government’s desire to strengthen this partnership further.

The steering committee presented a report on the new tariffs, along with alternative strategies, and it was noted that the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC has been in constant contact with the Trump administration.

Sharif instructed the formation of the delegation, ensuring it includes key businessmen and exporters to help address the issue effectively.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with ministers: Ahad Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb and Ali Pervaiz Malik - as well as senior advisors and officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Tariffs US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

ECC hints at deregulating sugar sector

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

Outlook tied to reform success: ADB cuts growth forecast to 2.5pc

CCoSOEs clears proposal to execute FD-PSPC SPA

Take-or-pay basis : Nepra grants provisional tariff to Kapco

Kazakhstan ready to participate in TAPI project: envoy

Read more stories