AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 92.89 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.26%)
FCCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.92%)
MLCF 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 208.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.37 (-2.96%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.98%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 168.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.13%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.04%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.84%)
SYM 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.01%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-10

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: A senior US official said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has underscored the strategic significance of securing diverse and reliable sources of minerals, noting that Pakistan’s untapped mineral potential could be beneficial for both countries “if developed responsibly and transparently.”

According to a statement from the US Embassy in Islamabad, Eric Meyer, a senior official at the US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, who visited Pakistan from April 8 to 9, said: “President Trump has made it clear that securing diverse and reliable sources of these materials is a strategic priority.”

Meyer’s trip aimed to advance US interests in Pakistan’s critical minerals sector, create opportunities for US businesses, strengthen economic ties, and emphasise the continued need for collaboration on counterterrorism. Meyer highlighted his support for investment in Pakistan’s mineral sector during the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum. “Critical minerals are essential raw materials for our most advanced technologies,” Meyer said.

Trump pauses tariffs for 90 days but hits China harder

The US continues to work with international partners and Pakistani stakeholders to explore investment opportunities, foster technical collaboration, and promote responsible resource management in the minerals sector.

Meyer also met with senior Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik.

It said that their discussions focused on expanding opportunities for American businesses, deepening economic ties between the two countries, and emphasising the importance of continued counterterrorism collaboration.

During his visit, Meyer expressed appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Pakistani foreign policy experts, members of American chambers of commerce, and alumni of US public diplomacy programmes to reinforce the strong and enduring people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Donald Trump US official

Comments

200 characters

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

ECC hints at deregulating sugar sector

Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

Outlook tied to reform success: ADB cuts growth forecast to 2.5pc

CCoSOEs clears proposal to execute FD-PSPC SPA

Take-or-pay basis : Nepra grants provisional tariff to Kapco

Kazakhstan ready to participate in TAPI project: envoy

Read more stories