MARI successfully concludes Ghazij appraisal program

BR Web Desk Published 23 Jul, 2024 11:34am

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s largest energy and exploration companies, successfully concluded the appraisal program of Ghazij gas discovery located in Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL), Sindh.

The company, which is an operator of Mari D&PL with 100% working interest, shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to inform that the company has successfully concluded the appraisal program of Ghazij gas discovery during which four appraisal wells were drilled and tested to evaluate and determine the extent of the discovery,” read the notice.

“All the five wells (one exploratory and four appraisal wells) have been put on Extended Well Testing program and are producing around 30 MMSCFD [Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day ] of gas, which is being supplied to SNGPL (Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited),” it added.

The company informed work on the field development plan is in progress, which will be submitted to the regulator for approval in due course.

Earlier in April, the E&P discovered oil in Shawal-l well located in Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL), Sindh.

“This is the first ever oil discovery in Mari D&PL, which has been in gas production since 1967,” MARI said back then.

By operating the country’s largest gas reservoir at Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh, MARI is the second largest producer of natural gas in the country.

The company is an integrated oil and gas exploration and production company and around 70% exploration success rate, which is much higher than industry averages of around 33% national and 14% international.

MARI’s key customers include fertilizer manufacturers, power generation companies, gas distribution companies; and refineries.

