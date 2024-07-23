Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

After registering an increase in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered losses on Tuesday in line with the decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs250,500 after a single-day decrease of Rs500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs214,763 after it registered a decrease of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,000.

The international rate of gold decreased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,391 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $11 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,920 per tola.

On Thursday, gold price per tola had increased by Rs4,600 in Pakistan to clock in at an all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in the local market.