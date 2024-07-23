AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PBC questions govt’s ambitious $65bn export target

BR Web Desk Published 23 Jul, 2024 07:27pm

The Pakistan Business Council (PBC), the country’s largest corporate sector advocacy platform, has raised concerns over the government’s “ambitious export target” of $65 billion.

In a letter addressing Minister of Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, the PBC said that it believed that exports are the most sustainable way to manage the balance of payments.

“Unlike debt, which has to be repaid, net export proceeds remain in the country. The availability and cost of debt in Pakistan’s current state are other factors that lend an advantage to exports,” it said.

The PBC said that the government has set an ambitious export target of $65 billion to be achieved in three years.

“This represents a 113% increase over FY24 and compares with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) much lower $37.2 billion forecast,” it said.

Letter to finance minister: APTMA calls for ‘export-centric’ policies

However, PBC raised significant concerns with the target-setting process, which it believed is crucial to address.

“To the best of our knowledge, exporters were not included in the group which deliberated on the export target,” it said.

The PBC, citing media reports, noted that the terms of reference excluded both the implications of the Federal Budget 2024-25 and the impact of uncompetitive energy tariffs.

“We also understand that the group did not comprehensively review export competitiveness with Bangladesh, India, and Vietnam. In particular, concessional funding and export incentives were not factored,” it said.

The PBC questioned whether the quantum of investment required to broaden the export basket and geographic reach considered.

“Were ways to incentivise and fund this investment discussed?” it said

The council said that the information available lacks granularity between the aspiration to add value to existing export lines, develop new lines and geographical expansion.

“It is unclear if the $65 billion target is gross or net exports, the latter after taking account of imports required to generate exports,” it said.

Pakistan keen to access Chinese capital markets: Aurangzeb

The PBC said it wondered if the export target envisions the indigenisation of presently imported materials or incentives for new exporters or exports to new markets.

“We are not aware if the need for an industrial policy was considered to sharpen the focus on our comparative advantage,” read the letter.

Moreover, the PBC questioned whether renegotiations of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement and other ways to secure improved market access considered.

Lastly, PBC questioned if there is a “robust plan” to meet the European Union’s conditions for the continuity of the GSP Plus Program.

The PBC urged the government to share the basis on which the export target has been set and outline how the government expects to support this ambition and what it realistically expects the private sector to do to achieve it.

PBC Pakistan Business Council IMF SLA Pakistani exports IMF executive board export target

Comments

200 characters

PBC questions govt’s ambitious $65bn export target

WHO ‘extremely worried’ at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Buying returns at PSX as KSE-100 closes nearly 450 points higher

Reserved seats verdict: PPP files review petition in Supreme Court

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in July-December 2024

‘Refineries upgrade at risk due to newly-introduced sales tax exemption’

Summer vacations in Sindh educational institutions extended till August 14

DFML shares progress on EV manufacturing, share price hits upper limit

Electric motorcycles: Zyp Technologies announces $1.5mn Series Pre-A funding

Read more stories