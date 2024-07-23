AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan grab ten-wicket win over UAE

BR Web Desk Published July 23, 2024 Updated July 23, 2024 07:15pm

Opener Gull Feroza shone with a second consecutive half-century as Pakistan registered a comprehensive 10-wicket win over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Women’s T20 Asia Cup T20 encounter at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday.

This is Pakistan’s second consecutive win in the tournament after a humiliating defeat against India in the opening game. Pakistan had defeated Nepal by 9 wickets on Friday.

Two massive wins have significantly improved Greenshirts’ chances for a semi-final berth.

Opting to field first, Pakistan bowlers made early inroads, restricting the UAE to 103-8 in 20 overs.

While chasing, Pakistan galloped to 107 without loss in 14.1 overs.

Pakistan openers Gul Feroza and Muneeba Ali continued their good form from their previous game against Nepal and maintained it in their final league match against UAE.

The two opening batters stitched an unbeaten partnership of 107 runs, which is also the second 100-run partnership between the pair after they made 105 runs in the previous match.

Pakistan name squad for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Gull, who reached her second successive fifty in 46 balls, went on to score a career-best 62. Her 55-ball innings was also laced with eight boundaries. Her opening partner, Muneeba got an unbeaten 37 on board that came off 30 balls.

The UAE Women’s batting lineup faced a tough challenge against the Pakistan Women’s bowling attack. Theertha Satish top-scored with 40, while Esha Oza contributed 16. Khushi Sharma managed just 12 runs as the UAE innings struggled to gain momentum.

Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu and Tuba Hassan were the picks of the Pakistan bowlers, claiming two wickets each for 11, 22 and 17 runs, respectively.

