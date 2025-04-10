Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through enhanced business-to-business (B2B), government-to-government (G2G), and people-to-people (P2P) cooperation, as a high-level American delegation called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters.

The US delegation was led by Eric Meyer, senior bureau official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

The meeting took place in the backdrop of Pakistan’s first-ever Mineral Investment Forum.

‘US companies keen to tap Pakistan’s mineral sector’

According to the military’s media wing, ISPR, the US side lauded Pakistan’s efforts to unlock its vast mineral potential through strategic and mutually beneficial international partnerships.

Meyer appreciated Pakistan’s improving investment climate and noted that mineral development remains a core area of shared interest under the current US Administration’s regional engagement strategy.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on evolving global dynamics, regional security imperatives, and the broader scope of bilateral engagement. They also agreed to pursue expanded collaboration beyond the government level, with a particular focus on fostering business and people-to-people ties to build a more robust and multidimensional partnership.

