AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Nepal by 9 wickets to register first win

BR Web Desk Published July 21, 2024 Updated July 21, 2024 09:43pm

Pakistan defeated Nepal by 9 wickets to register their first win in the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

After a humiliating defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India in the first match of the tournament, Pakistan bounced back strongly and outclassed Nepal in all departments.

After winning the toss, skipper Nida Dar sent Nepal into bat and restricted them to a meagre 108/6 in 20 overs.

Sadia Iqbal picked up two wickets for 19 runs while Fatima Sana took one wicket for 24 runs. The other three Nepali batters were run out.

Pakistan name squad for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup

The Greenshirts chased down the target in 11.5 overs with 9 wickets in hand, thanks to Gul Feroza’s blistering innings. She scored 57 off 35 balls with the help of 10 fours. Muneeba Ali also contributed with an unbeaten 46.

In their first match of the event, Nepal had defeated UAE to register their first-ever victory in Asia Cup history.

Pakistan will face United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the third and final group match on Tuesday.

Pakistan Women’s cricket team Women's Asia Cup Women's T20 Asia Cup Pakistan vs Nepal Pakistan beat Nepal

Comments

200 characters

Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Nepal by 9 wickets to register first win

Pakistan to push Chinese utilities in country to switch to domestic coal

Attack on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt condemned by FO

Bangladesh student group 'won't call off protests': spokesman

Bangladesh top court scraps most job quotas that triggered deadly protests, media reports

Rs105b recovered in campaign against power pilferage

Info minister says PTI workers opened fire in Bannu protest

Israel’s Netanyahu says he will meet Joe Biden on Tuesday

Major Gulf markets gain as focus shifts to earnings

BISP starts registration for Sikh families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Read more stories